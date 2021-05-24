16:51
Free HIV testing to be conducted in Osh city for 7 days

HIV prevention campaign has begun in Kerme-Too municipal territorial administration in Osh city. Press service of the city reported.

According to it, the Osh regional center for prevention and fight against AIDS, as part of the fight against and prevention of infectious diseases COVID-19, HIV and tuberculosis, has launched a large-scale information campaign among the population of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

A tent was set up near the administrative building of the municipal territorial administration, where infectious disease doctors conduct free anonymous rapid HIV testing through saliva collection.

Work of a mobile laboratory has been organized, in which doctors also conduct rapid HIV testing of all comers, give advice on the prevention of COVID-19, HIV and tuberculosis.

Free testing will be conducted throughout the week.

The campaign is supported by employees of the regional narcological center, the Osh Regional Hospital, the Tuberculosis Hospital, profile public organizations and foundations.
