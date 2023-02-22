15:59
USD 89.51
EUR 97.41
RUB 0.98
English

USAID to deliver new HIV self-test kits to Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Neman-Pharm, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) are cooperating to distribute free HIV self-test kits. U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the kits will be available in 32 pharmacies in Bishkek, Osh, Chui and Osh regions.

The new distribution model aims to improve access to HIV self-testing for the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach population groups. The official launch ceremony of the new distribution method took place on February 21.

The test kits include a saliva HIV test, educational materials, HIV prevention tools, and contact information of organizations where people can get further services. Before taking the test in pharmacies, those who wish have to file an anonymous application on the website www.epictest.live .

«The new model of distribution of test kits will help our service to further strengthen the work on early detection of new HIV cases and their timely connection to antiretroviral therapy, which gives them a chance to live,» said Dr. Umutkan Chokmorova, director of the Republican Center for Control of Bloodborne Viral Hepatitis and HIV.

Nisha Gupta, USAID’s Director of Health and Education, noted that partners from the private sector have joined in the distribution of HIV tests.

As of 2021, at least 9,200 people living with HIV were registered in the country. The number of cases in the Kyrgyz Republic remains stable and is mainly determined by high-risk groups. But it is declining in most countries of the world.

Since 2016, USAID has conducted more than half a million HIV tests in the Kyrgyz Republic. More than 4,000 people living with HIV/AIDS in the country are currently receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy.
link: https://24.kg/english/259117/
views: 153
Print
Related
State center to support women victims of violence to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
На крыше КГТУ установили солнечную электростанцию. Она подключена к общей сети
Kyrgyzstan needs up to 500 million soms per year to treat tuberculosis and HIV
More than 13,000 HIV-infected people registered in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. to allocate $14.3 million to Central Asian countries to deepen partnership
USAID donates new children's books to public libraries in Kyrgyzstan
В Кыргызстане беременных и детей, получающих улучшенное питание, стало больше
Municipalities share best practices on local governance at Forum of Aimaks
Osh region to double warehouse food storage capacity with USAID support
USAID assists in renovation of Training Center in Sokuluk district
Popular
Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading
Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot Russian specialists to help Defense Ministry create repair depot
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
16 March, Saturday
14:10
Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway
12:57
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with his Tajik counterpart to discuss border issue
12:48
Gasoline prices in Russia grow to maximum since fall 2023
12:37
New fire unit opened in Suzak village
12:28
Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media