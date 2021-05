Eight schools have switched to online education in Bishkek. Gulmira Akmatova, Chief Specialist of the Education Department of the City Hall of the capital, said at a briefing.

According to her, 49 classes in 29 schools are learning online.

«At least 69 students and 44 school employees have COVID-19, pneumonia — 5 students and 7 employees,» Gulmira Akmatova told.

She added that 349 teachers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.