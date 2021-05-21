Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 165.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 634,586 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 165,253,588 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,055,801), India (25,772,440), Brazil (15,894,094), France (5,979,099), Russia (4,917,906), Turkey (5,160,423), Great Britain (4,471,061), Italy (4,178,261), Spain (3,631,661), Germany (3,638,504), Argentina (3,447,044), Columbia (3,177,212), and Poland (2,861,351).

At least 3,425,648 people died from the virus (growth by 12,312 people for 24 hours), including 588,531 people — in the USA, 444,094— in Brazil, 221,089— in Mexico, 287,122— in India, 127,963— in the UK, 124,810— in Italy and 115,393 — in Russia.

At least 101,878 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423,130 cases — in Kazakhstan, 97,543— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.