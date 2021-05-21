14:32
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 165.2 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 634,586 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 165,253,588 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,055,801), India (25,772,440), Brazil (15,894,094), France (5,979,099), Russia (4,917,906), Turkey (5,160,423), Great Britain (4,471,061), Italy (4,178,261), Spain (3,631,661), Germany (3,638,504), Argentina (3,447,044), Columbia (3,177,212), and Poland (2,861,351).

At least 3,425,648 people died from the virus (growth by 12,312 people for 24 hours), including 588,531 people — in the USA, 444,094— in Brazil, 221,089— in Mexico, 287,122— in India, 127,963— in the UK, 124,810— in Italy and 115,393 — in Russia.

At least 101,878 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 423,130 cases — in Kazakhstan, 97,543— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/194792/
views: 91
Print
Related
COVID-19: Eight Bishkek schools end school year online
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
4,010 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,878 in total
17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 164.6 million people globally
4,028 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
361 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,580 in total
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
14:17
Korean corporation opens PCR laboratory at Manas airport Korean corporation opens PCR laboratory at Manas airpor...
14:06
COVID-19: Eight Bishkek schools end school year online
14:02
Two men abduct girl and try to take her to Talas region
13:47
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 165.2 million people globally
13:01
Eldar Tadzhibaev: Strike issue raised at Kumtor mine