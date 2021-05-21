13:01
USD 83.97
EUR 102.34
RUB 1.14
English

4,010 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition

At least 4,010 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,459 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,551, including 76 people are in an extremely serious condition, 440 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,029 people (66.3 percent) is assessed as moderate, six people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 311 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 178 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 6, in Chui region — 89, in Osh region — 1, in Talas region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Issyk-Kul region —19, in Naryn region — 6, in Batken region — 4.

In total, 95,114 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/194773/
views: 87
Print
Related
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,878 in total
17 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 164.6 million people globally
4,028 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 510 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
361 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,580 in total
Additional vaccination center opened in Bishkek
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Friday
12:17
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus i...
12:13
4,010 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 516 - in serious condition
12:06
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:03
298 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 101,878 in total
11:58
Furniture workshop on fire in Mayevka village