17:08
USD 83.98
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.14
English

State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reveled facts of fraudulent actions using official position by the State Secretary of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Zhyldyz Nurmatova. Press center of the state committee reported.

Pre-trial proceedings have been started, based on application, under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In October 2020, Zhyldyz Nurmatova gained the confidence of a citizen, took from him $ 22,700, offering to create the necessary conditions for participation of companies affiliated with her in a tender for purchase of goods and services, which was held under her leadership.

«In addition, Zhyldyz Nurmatova promised to help the applicant find a job in the civil service, which provides for frequent foreign business trips at the expense of the budget. The official has drawn up an appropriate agreement indicating the purpose of use of the borrowed funds. In addition, during the searches conducted in the office and at the place of residence of Zhyldyz Nurmatova, seals of various state bodies and commercial structures were found, which could have been used to forge documents, as well as contracts for the supply of goods and services with signs of fictitiousness. Other facts of Zhyldyz Nurmatova’s involvement in illegal actions are being established,» the State Committee for National Security said.
link: https://24.kg/english/194675/
views: 79
Print
Related
Member of organized crime group detained in Osh region for fraud
Police receive another complaint against owner of La Maison restaurant
Prosecutor General's Office receives another statement against Jeenbekov's niece
One of candidates for deputy detained for fraud in Alamedin district
Sooronbai Jeenbekov's niece suspected of fraud
Fraudster promising co-founding at coal deposit arrested
Woman selling fake air tickets arrested in Osh city
Swindler deceiving Kyrgyzstanis since autumn 2018 arrested in Almaty
Repeatedly convicted citizen of Pakistan detained in Bishkek for fraud
Financial fraud revealed at Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management SCNS opens criminal case against Kumtor management
Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests Kumtor developments: Lawyers from USA, Canada to defend Kyrgyzstan’s interests
President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries President of Kyrgyzstan receives credentials from Ambassadors of six countries
Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan Centerra Gold initiates arbitration proceeding against Kyrgyzstan
20 May, Thursday
16:32
State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected...
16:00
Aibek Dzhunushaliev appointed First Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers
15:58
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
15:28
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
15:24
Akylbek Japarov comments on amendments to Water Code