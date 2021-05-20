State Secretary of State Supervision Service suspected of fraud

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reveled facts of fraudulent actions using official position by the State Secretary of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Zhyldyz Nurmatova. Press center of the state committee reported.

Pre-trial proceedings have been started, based on application, under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In October 2020, Zhyldyz Nurmatova gained the confidence of a citizen, took from him $ 22,700, offering to create the necessary conditions for participation of companies affiliated with her in a tender for purchase of goods and services, which was held under her leadership.

«In addition, Zhyldyz Nurmatova promised to help the applicant find a job in the civil service, which provides for frequent foreign business trips at the expense of the budget. The official has drawn up an appropriate agreement indicating the purpose of use of the borrowed funds. In addition, during the searches conducted in the office and at the place of residence of Zhyldyz Nurmatova, seals of various state bodies and commercial structures were found, which could have been used to forge documents, as well as contracts for the supply of goods and services with signs of fictitiousness. Other facts of Zhyldyz Nurmatova’s involvement in illegal actions are being established,» the State Committee for National Security said.