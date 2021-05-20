15:37
CEC of Kyrgyzstan calls elections of mayors in 13 cities

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) decided to set mayoral elections in the following cities and towns: Batken, Jalal-Abad, Sulukta, Balykchi, Kyzyl-Kiya, Isfana, Aidarken, Kadamdzhai, Kerben, Shopokov, Kaiyndy, Kemin, Orlovka.

New city councils will elect heads of the cities and towns. The results of the elections held on April 11 were recognized as valid in these cities. The protocols of the TECs of 12 more cities have been submitted to the Central Election Commission for approval.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. The results of elections in Bishkek were canceled; earlier, the CEC invalidated the results of voting in Osh and Tokmak cities.

The date of the repeat elections has not yet been set. The deadlines for submitting notifications, registration of parties and campaigning are reduced by a third.
