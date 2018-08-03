Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for election of principals of universities

The procedure for election of principals of universities was changed in Kyrgyzstan. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed amendments to the Law On Education, adopted by the Parliament on June 21, 2018. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the new version of the law, the elected head of the university is a candidate, who won more than a half of the votes of those participated in the elections. The elected candidate is approved as a head of a state university within 10 days.

Earlier, the Prime Minister appointed one of three candidates, who received the largest number of votes in the elections.

The law comes into force in 10 days after the date of its publication.