17:31
USD 68.09
EUR 79.11
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for election of principals of universities

The procedure for election of principals of universities was changed in Kyrgyzstan. The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed amendments to the Law On Education, adopted by the Parliament on June 21, 2018. The press service of the head of state reported.

According to the new version of the law, the elected head of the university is a candidate, who won more than a half of the votes of those participated in the elections. The elected candidate is approved as a head of a state university within 10 days.

Earlier, the Prime Minister appointed one of three candidates, who received the largest number of votes in the elections.

The law comes into force in 10 days after the date of its publication.
link:
views: 95
Print
Related
Rita Karasartova to run for ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament approves Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev as new Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to change election of rectors of higher education institutions
CEC of Kyrgyzstan publishes lists of citizens participated in elections
Difference between manual and electronic vote counting in election - negligible
Religious figure warned for election campaigning
Media to notify CEC of intention to participate in election campaign until July
Tekebayev writes report in pretrial detention centre
CEC head: All conditions created for free expression of will in elections
Elections of deputies to local councils to be held on May 28
Popular
Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan Viral hepatitis incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection Casual sex - leading cause of hepatitis infection
Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7% Abylgaziev: Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grows by 13.7%
Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov heads corporation in Belarus