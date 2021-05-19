Border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold meeting

Meeting of border representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh direction with the border representatives of Tajikistan for Lyakhsh direction was held on May 18 in Unzhu-Bulak area of ​ Chon-Alai district of Osh region. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

«Following the meeting, it was decided that the border patrol units of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will not patrol the state border in Unzhu-Bulak area until the international legal registration of this section of the border. Joint patrolling will be carried out only by agreement of the parties,» the state service said.

The border units of the Border Service of SCNS stationed in Chon-Alai district of Osh region are on duty as usual. As of 12.30 on May 19, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is stable.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.