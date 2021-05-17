14:15
259 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 100,732 in total

At least 259 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 161 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 44— in Chui region, 5 — in Talas region, 14 — in Naryn region, 24 — Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Jalal-Abad region.

In total, 100,732 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
