Families of servicemen hold rally against construction

Families of servicemen held a rally in the 12th microdistrict in Bishkek.

According to household administrator of the house No. 73 Nazgul Tolopbergenova, the Bishkek City Hall intends to demolish the fence around the closed military town and build a new house right next to theirs.

«In this case, it turns out that we do not only have a playground, and the house itself will be built at a distance of less than 8 meters from ours. There are sanitary standards. In the end, there must be fire safety, passage for an ambulance. There are servicemen whose children are disabled in our house, how will they move, even if the ramp is cut? We are not against building a house, but let them build it at a larger distance,» Nazgul Tolopbergenova said.

Muratbek Kasymbekov noted that all communications of their house would be destroyed during construction of a neighboring one.

«The officials did not plan an exit in case of accidents. We are not even given the distance to get out of the building. There are disabled servicemen and large families. How should they get around? We are deprived of the opportunity for normal life,» Muratbek Kasymbekov added.