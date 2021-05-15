11:49
About 2,500 people participate in Run the Silk Road marathon

At least 12 million soms were allocated from the state budget for Run the Silk Road — Shanghai Cooperation Organization Marathon, dedicated to the memory of Satymkul Dzhumanazirov, a bronze medalist of the Olympic marathon.

The race began at 8.00 at the hippodrome in Baktuu-Dolonotu village in Issyk-Kul region. Representatives from 30 countries of the world take part in it. In total, about 2,500 participants have been registered.

The total distance of the marathon is 42,195 meters, the half marathon is 21,097 meters, nordic walking — 10,003 meters.

The prize fund of the marathon and the half marathon is 1,044,000 soms.

Athletes who will achieve the relevant marathon standards will participate in the World Championship, the Asian and Olympic Games.
