Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021

Foreign economic activity will remain suppressed in 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. Such forecast is made by the Eurasian Development Bank.

The bank notes that foreign economic activity remains weak in the country. Decrease in foreign trade turnover by 18.3 percent in January-February of this year was associated with a drop in the nominal volumes of both exports and imports. Trade with the outside world has declined in almost all items of the enlarged commodity nomenclature, with the exception of chemical products.

«Gold made the greatest negative contribution to the decline in exports; textiles, mineral products, metals and products from them — to the decline in imports. Since return to the full functioning of global supply chains is restrained by the spread of coronavirus infection, and gold production is planned to be reduced, we believe that foreign economic activity will remain suppressed in 2021,» the bank concluded.