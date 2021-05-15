10:19
USD 84.62
EUR 102.61
RUB 1.14
English

Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021

Foreign economic activity will remain suppressed in 2021 in Kyrgyzstan. Such forecast is made by the Eurasian Development Bank.

The bank notes that foreign economic activity remains weak in the country. Decrease in foreign trade turnover by 18.3 percent in January-February of this year was associated with a drop in the nominal volumes of both exports and imports. Trade with the outside world has declined in almost all items of the enlarged commodity nomenclature, with the exception of chemical products.

«Gold made the greatest negative contribution to the decline in exports; textiles, mineral products, metals and products from them — to the decline in imports. Since return to the full functioning of global supply chains is restrained by the spread of coronavirus infection, and gold production is planned to be reduced, we believe that foreign economic activity will remain suppressed in 2021,» the bank concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/194068/
views: 14
Print
Related
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery
Global slowdown in grain price growth eases pressure on prices in Kyrgyzstan
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Slow COVID-19 vaccination to delay economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz economy to grow by 3.8 % in case of absence of new COVID-19 wave
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Popular
Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations Centerra Gold gives government of Kyrgyzstan 45 days for negotiations
Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor Consulate of Canada and British Embassy make statement on Kumtor
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine COVID-19: Kyrgyzstanis to pay for Sputnik V vaccine
Kyrgyzstan received no proper profit from Centerra, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan received no proper profit from Centerra, Akylbek Japarov believes
15 May, Saturday
10:16
Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021 Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppr...
09:12
Smuggling of goods for 800,000 soms prevented in Batken region
09:06
166 children injured in traffic accidents in Bishkek since January
08:59
Kumtor Gold Company fined 2 more billion soms
14 May, Friday
18:41
Sadyr Japarov calls on Turkish business to participate in Issyk-Kul Forum
18:16
Situation at border: Rally against construction of road in Ak-Sai held
17:53
Minor detained in Bishkek on suspicion of double murder
17:41
Foreign Ministry recommends refraining from travel to Turkey
16:41
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Issyk-Kul region