A 13-year-old boy hanged himself in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The body of the teenager was found on May 13. He hanged himself on the roof of the barn.

«The fact was registered. No injuries were found on the body of the deceased. The boy’s parents refused to write a statement and conduct a forensic medical examination,» the Department of Internal Affairs said.