18:10
USD 84.74
EUR 103.06
RUB 1.14
English

Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery

«Import-dependent industries such as manufacturing, construction and mining will benefit from recovery of the regional economy and boost Kyrgyzstan’s growth,» Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Director of the Asian Development Bank’s office in the Kyrgyz Republic, said. She presented a forecast for development of the republic.

The growth of the economy of Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2021 is planned at 3.5 percent, and in 2022 — 5 percent. Healthy gold exports are projected to drive overall growth up to 5 percent in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, imports could rise by about 10 percent this and next year, as delayed infrastructure projects are expected to resume. Remittances are likely to further increase by about 5 percent over the same period, subject to economic recovery in Central Asia and especially in the Russian Federation.

«While we are cautiously optimistic about growth, much will depend on the recovery of countries in Central Asia as a whole,» Kanokpan Lao-Araya said.

To improve social protection and stabilize the economy as COVID-19 declines, it is recommended to integrate workers who became unemployed during the pandemic and returning migrants into the economy. The report calls on to improve the social protection database in line with key demographics, promptly check assistance applications and provide support.

Last year, ADB approved allocation of $ 70 million to Kyrgyzstan to support COVID-19 response. This amount includes a $ 50 million loan and grant package approved in May and a $ 20 million emergency aid package to help the government strengthen the health sector, approved in June.
link: https://24.kg/english/193861/
views: 22
Print
Related
ADB: Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth to reach 3.5 percent in 2021
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Slow COVID-19 vaccination to delay economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz economy to grow by 3.8 % in case of absence of new COVID-19 wave
Protracted economic recovery to pre-crisis level expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy to start growing thanks to remittances
Economies of EDB countries adapted to COVID-19 pandemic
Economy in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan to reach pre-crisis level in 2022
New Country Director of Asian Development Bank for Kyrgyzstan appointed
Kyrgyzstan takes 78th place in Index of Economic Freedom 2021
Popular
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov becomes head of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken Construction of houses for families of killed in conflict starts in Batken
12 May, Wednesday
18:03
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional ec...
17:46
Last Bell ceremony to be held online in schools of Kyrgyzstan
17:22
Japarov instructs to open branches of Altyn Tuyun academy in regions
16:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 159.7 million people globally
16:37
10-year-old Kyrgyzstani falls out of high-rise building window in St. Petersburg