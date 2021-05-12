Cabinet of Ministers suggests own variant of protection of entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan offers its own variant of protection of entrepreneurs from unauthorized inspections and other pressure. The document was submitted for public discussion.

It is specified that to date, 15,000 small and medium enterprises and about 400,000 individual entrepreneurs are engaged in business in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«They regularly have disagreements with state and municipal authorities. These negative factors are systemic or individual. In order to promptly respond to complaints and promptly detect them, a register should be created, within which the status of their resolution and elimination by the relevant structures will be displayed,» the statement says.

However, it must be in digital format.

This will save time and track the progress of solving and fixing problems in real time.

The draft law proposes to approve regulation on procedure for formation and maintenance of the aforementioned register.

It is also recommended to form an interdepartmental commission to determine the factors that adversely affect the economic activity of business entities.

This register should be up and running within three months.