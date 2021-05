Elchibek Zhantaev was appointed a Director of the State Agency for Regional Development under the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet’s Executive Office appointed.

The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

Earlier, Elchibek Zhantaev worked as a Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region. This position is now occupied by Mirbek Kozhoev.