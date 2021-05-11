11:27
Deputy proposes to reduce number of plenary sessions in Parliament

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev proposes to reduce the number of plenary sessions. He initiates amendments to the rules and regulations of the Parliament.

According to the deputy, with the existing schedule and in accordance with the current law on the Rules and Regulations of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, members of the Cabinet of Ministers practically do not have time to fulfill their direct duties. «On Mondays and Tuesdays they are called to committees’ meetings, on Wednesdays and Thursdays — to plenary sessions, on Fridays — to factions’ meetings. In addition, meetings of the Cabinet of Ministers are held. In order to minimize the calls of ministers to Parliament, increase the efficiency of interaction between the two branches of government and focus the government on the strategic priorities of the country’s development, it is proposed to amend the regulations regarding the frequency of meetings of the Parliament,» Marlen Mamataliev said.

It is proposed to hold plenary sessions two weeks a month — on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Do not bother the Cabinet and engage in legislative activities, hold meetings with voters, the local population within two weeks between sessions.

Marlen Mamataliev

In addition, Marlen Mamataliev believes that a legal basis should be created to enable the Parliament to make decisions via video link.

He added that the process of voting on bills should also be changed, in particular, to support or reject submitted documents by fingerprint, rather than a simple push of a button.
