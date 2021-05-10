Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin discuss border conflict

Telephone conversation took place today between Sadyr Japarov and Vladimir Putin on the initiative of the Russian side. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The heads of state congratulated each other on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The President of Russia also congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan on the adoption and entry into force of the new Constitution.

The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the situation related to the recent conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation was ready to provide Kyrgyzstan with the necessary assistance in overcoming the humanitarian consequences of the border conflict.

«Following the talks, the parties agreed to hold a working visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Moscow at the end of May, during which the most pressing issues of bilateral cooperation and Eurasian economic integration would be considered. The parties will pay special attention to interaction in the interests of ensuring regional security, including within the framework of the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO. The heads of state will also discuss the measures taken to counter the coronavirus pandemic, including the supply of Russian vaccine to Kyrgyzstan,» the statement says.