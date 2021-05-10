Protests against aggression of Tajikistan in Batken continue abroad

A protest was held the day before in Chicago (USA) with an appeal to the world community to pay attention to the aggression of Tajikistan in Batken region. The protesters told.

They noted that civilians were killed during the armed invasion of Tajikistan.

«The world community needs to investigate the actions of Tajikistan,» the protesters said.

A rally in support of residents of Batken region was also held in Seoul at the Embassy of Tajikistan in Korea.

«We believe that the use of military force in resolving border issues is unacceptable,» the participants said.

Protests against aggression of Tajikistan were previously held in some cities of the USA, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Canada and Great Britain.