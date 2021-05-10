12:39
USD 84.77
EUR 102.46
RUB 1.14
English

Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33

The number of TB cases in the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan has reached 33 people. Bishkek TB Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

Four patients have been already discharged, they continue treatment at the Military Hospital.

«Tuberculosis in people can not be cured for two months. The course of treatment generally takes from six to eight months. It all depends on the dynamics of recovery. In the near future, we intend to discharge two more patients,» the hospital representative said.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison opened a criminal case on the fact.
link: https://24.kg/english/193477/
views: 116
Print
Related
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Four more servicemen hospitalized
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: 24 people treated in hospitals
Criminal case initiated on mass infection of servicemen with tuberculosis
Tuberculosis incidence among children on rise in Kyrgyzstan
USA donates medical beds to National Phthisiology Center of Kyrgyzstan
Month of fight against tuberculosis kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Seven conscripts of military unit contract tuberculosis in Kyrgyzstan
UNDP mobile teams provide medical services to patients at home
Department for patients with COVID-19 closed at National Phthisiology Center
TB confirmed in 14 children at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
10 May, Monday
12:05
254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 98,654 in total 254 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrg...
12:01
Kyrgyzstanis hold Immortal Regiment campaign at altitude of 3,300 meters
11:51
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33
11:42
Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rahmon discuss border conflict with Kyrgyzstan
11:37
Doctors Without Borders provide medical assistance to victims in Batken
8 May, Saturday
16:04
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu