Tuberculosis epidemic among military: Number of cases reaches 33

The number of TB cases in the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan has reached 33 people. Bishkek TB Hospital informed 24.kg news agency.

Four patients have been already discharged, they continue treatment at the Military Hospital.

«Tuberculosis in people can not be cured for two months. The course of treatment generally takes from six to eight months. It all depends on the dynamics of recovery. In the near future, we intend to discharge two more patients,» the hospital representative said.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison opened a criminal case on the fact.