11:05
Situation at border: All previously evacuated from conflict zone sent home

Residents of Batken region, evacuated earlier due to escalation of tensions in the border zone, were sent home. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in Batken region reported.

According to the decision of the regional headquarters, created in connection with the situation, all the villagers have been delivered home.

In total, temporary residences for 40,649 evacuees have been organized in the region.

The situation in the region is assessed as stable. Reconstruction work has begun primarily to provide citizens with housing.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
