Situation at border: 52 investigation teams work in affected areas

At least 52 investigation and operational teams are working to investigate and calculate the damage caused by the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

«Investigation and operational teams have been sent from Bishkek and Osh, as well as Osh, Chui and Jalal-Abad regions. They clarify the damage, collect and document evidence of the use of weapons by the Tajik side,» the statement says.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is assessed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs as stable.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.