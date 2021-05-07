Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 155.6 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 867,587 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 155,655,853 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,604,495), India (21,077,410), Brazil (15,003,563), France (5,789,283), Russia (4,799,872), Turkey (4,977,982), Great Britain (4,444,262), Italy (4,082,198), Spain (3,559,222), Germany (3,502,672), Argentina (3,095,582), Columbia (2,951,101), and Poland (2,818,378).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 91,900,000. The figure grew by 673,218 for 24 hours.

At least 3,252,119 people died from the virus (growth by 14,300 people for 24 hours), including 580,061 people — in the USA, 416,949— in Brazil, 218,173— in Mexico, 230,168— in India, 127,843— in the UK, 122,263 — in Italy and 110,366 — in Russia.

At least 97,663 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 391,052 cases — in Kazakhstan, 93,176— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.