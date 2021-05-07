15:47
Courtyards and private houses flooded in Jalal-Abad due to heavy rains

Sel-Aryk water canal overflowed its banks due to heavy rains and flooded some houses in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

As a result, courtyards, basements of several enterprises and private houses were also flooded. Employees of Emergencies Ministry continue to work at the scene and are pumping out water.

The Jalal-Abad Department of Emergency Situations together with the relevant services eliminates the consequences of the flooding and calculates the damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/193280/
views: 98
