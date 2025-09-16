15:56
Emergencies Ministry: Flooding possible in Kyrgyzstan on September 17-19

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan warns that localized heavy rains are expected in Kyrgyzstan from September 17 to September 19. In this regard, flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations appeals to citizens:

— On these days, refrain from recreation in the mountains, in nature and along river banks;

— Clear irrigation ditches and canals to ensure the free passage of rainwater;

— Be especially careful in areas prone to flooding.

In the event of an emergency or incident, immediately call 112. Calls are accepted around the clock and are free.
