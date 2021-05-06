Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region

Sappers continue work on disposal of unexploded ordnance, which the Tajik side used during attack on the villages of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«During the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and as a result of the use of artillery by the Tajik side, unexploded ordnance was found on the territory of a number of settlements in Batken region. On May 2, the Ministry of Defense created a special working group for neutralization and destruction of these substances; combat engineers of the Engineering Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces were involved in the work,» the military department informed.

Work is being carried out in Batken and Leilek districts, in Maksat, Kulundu, Karabakh, Kyzyl-Bel, Dostuk, Min-Bulak, Samarkandek, Ortoboz, Kok-Tash, Ak-Sai villages and other settlements.

«The personnel of the Engineering Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is constantly conducting explanatory work with the local population about danger of explosives and unexploded ordnance and asks not to touch them in case of detection and immediately notify the specialists of the working group for demining,» the General Staff noted.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.