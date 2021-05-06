20:03
USD 84.79
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.13
English

Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region

Sappers continue work on disposal of unexploded ordnance, which the Tajik side used during attack on the villages of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«During the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and as a result of the use of artillery by the Tajik side, unexploded ordnance was found on the territory of a number of settlements in Batken region. On May 2, the Ministry of Defense created a special working group for neutralization and destruction of these substances; combat engineers of the Engineering Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces were involved in the work,» the military department informed.

Work is being carried out in Batken and Leilek districts, in Maksat, Kulundu, Karabakh, Kyzyl-Bel, Dostuk, Min-Bulak, Samarkandek, Ortoboz, Kok-Tash, Ak-Sai villages and other settlements.

«The personnel of the Engineering Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic is constantly conducting explanatory work with the local population about danger of explosives and unexploded ordnance and asks not to touch them in case of detection and immediately notify the specialists of the working group for demining,» the General Staff noted.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/193165/
views: 82
Print
Related
What Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on? Text of statement
Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan calls for peace and harmony
Situation at border: Tajikistan officially confirms 19 casualties
Situation at border: Another victim seeks medical help
Situation at border: Families of killed to get one million soms each
Photo and video recording of Japarov’s meeting with Batken residents banned
One of policemen wounded in border conflict still in serious condition
Border conflict: Enemy was made of Kyrgyzstan to unite Tajiks
Human rights defenders about situation at border: Attacks on people unjustified
Encroachment on independence: Deputies condemn actions of Tajikistan
Popular
Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area Situation at border: Aircraft missile found in house of resident of Ortoboz area
Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages Residents of Leilek district show what happened to their villages
Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed Protocol on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik state border signed
Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shokh Iskandarov could be involved in conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
6 May, Thursday
19:37
Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken region Unexploded mines and ammunition still found in Batken...
19:26
12 Kyrgyzstanis hospitalized with food poisoning on Sakhalin
19:21
State commission on Kumtor completes work
19:17
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor
19:10
President visits military town under construction in Leilek district