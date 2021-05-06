20:03
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates bill specially for Kumtor

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan initiates a bill on introduction of external management for companies operating under concession agreements. Deputy Akylbek Japarov, one of its authors, announced at a parliamentary session.

According to him, amendments are made to the laws on corporate management, joint stock companies and the Code of Misconduct.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the change applies only to companies that work under a concession agreement. «We have only one company working under such agreement. This is Kumtor company,» he said.

According to the changes, in case of a threat to life and the environment, external management is introduced for three months.

«This company has already caused damage of 3.2 billion soms and killed 19 people. The threat has not been eliminated until now. The company has always closed criminal cases using money,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The initiator noted that the project does not contradict the agreement with Kumtor, since the law on concession companies was adopted in 1992 and amended in 2004.
link: https://24.kg/english/193161/
views: 103
