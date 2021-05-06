16:57
One of policemen wounded in border conflict still in serious condition

One of the policemen wounded in clashes at the border with Tajikistan is still in serious condition. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported. Senior officials of the law enforcement agencies visited their subordinates hospitalized in the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.

«An employee of the service for countering extremism and illegal migration, police captain Adilet Atamaliev is still in intensive care unit in serious condition. In total, 18 police officers were injured in the clashes: 16 soldiers of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry and two police officers. All of them receive the necessary medical assistance,» the ministry’s press service said.

The head of the Interior Ministry’s anti-extremism service, Zhenish Zhorobekov, met in the hospital not only with the victims, but also with their relatives.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children as a result of the border conflict. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that 120 houses and 84 social facilities had been destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages, including two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, four checkpoints, a medical center, a dental center, two pharmacies, a fire station, 27 gas filling stations, 34 retail outlets, five canteens and three banquet halls. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
