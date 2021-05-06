Ulukbek Maripov appointed Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Ulukbek Maripov was appointed a Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the country Sadyr Japarov.

Earlier, Sadyr Japarov signed another decree, according to which the Government was transformed into the Cabinet of Ministers. Members of the Government are considered as resigned.

Ulukbek Maripov headed the Government and served as a Prime Minister. The new Constitution has not got such notions as «government» and «prime minister».

Ulukbek Maripov will turn 42 on August 30. He is a native of Osh region. He is the son of the former deputy of the Parliament Asamuddin Maripov. Asamuddin Maripov is an Honored Doctor of the Kyrgyz Republic. Ulukbek Maripov has a brother and three sisters. He worked as an Assistant to the President Almazbek Atambayev. Maripov has been in the civil service since the age of 22.