Little Italian girl sings song in Kyrgyz from Darak Yry film

A little Italian girl sang a song in Kyrgyz. A reader sent the video to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the girl named Genevra from Italy sang the soundtrack to Darak Yry film. The video was filmed in Bishkek.

This song was performed in the film by the famous Kyrgyz singer Zhyldyz Osmonalieva and the soloist of the Gorod 312 group Svetlana Nazarenko (Aya).

The musical film Darak Yry (Song of the Tree) was recognized as the best film in the main competition program «Films from Asia» at the International Film Festival in Dhaka (Bangladesh).