Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 153.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 1,048,759 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 153,551,099 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,471,116), India (20,282,833), Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,717,160), Russia (4,776,844), Turkey (4,900,121), Great Britain (4,437,505), Italy (4,050,708), Spain (3,540,430), Germany (3,438,186), Argentina (3,021,179), Columbia (2,905,254), and Poland (2,805,756).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 90,200,000. The figure grew by 943,943 for 24 hours.

At least 3,213,573 people died from the virus (growth by 14,467 people for 24 hours), including 577,500 people — in the USA, 408,622— in Brazil, 217,345— in Mexico, 222,408— in India, 127,797— in the UK, and 121,433 — in Italy.

At least 96,561 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 383,164 cases — in Kazakhstan, 92,006— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.