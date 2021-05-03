17:07
Situation at border: Parliament prepares appeal to world community

Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan is preparing an appeal on military aggression by Tajikistan. A deputy Abduvakhap Nurbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Parliament intends to appeal to the world community on occasion of the latest events in Batken region.

«In addition, we instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office to work on correct and objective informing of the world community about the events in the south of the country. As you know, some foreign media outlets, including Russian ones, provided false information. Therefore, we instructed to convey information about these events to the world community based on facts,» Abduvakhap Nurbaev said.

The Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security held a closed meeting today. The deputies intend to discuss the situation at the border at the next meeting.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
