Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 152.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 2,378,092 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 152,502,340 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (32,421,534), India (19,557,457), Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Russia (4,768,476), Turkey (4,875,388), Great Britain (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,862), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,432,676), Argentina (3,005,259), Columbia (2,893,655), and Poland (2,803,233).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 89,300,000. The figure grew by 2,068,446 for three days.

At least 3,199,106 people died from the virus (growth by 37,135 people for 3 days), including 577,045 people — in the USA, 407,639— in Brazil, 217,233— in Mexico, 215,542— in India, 127,796— in the UK, and 121,177 — in Italy.

At least 96,337 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 381,078 cases — in Kazakhstan, 91,643— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.