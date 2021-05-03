Situation at border: Number of injured grows to 183

The number of injured in the border conflict has grown to 183 people. The First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 99 victims receive treatment in hospitals, 56 of them — in Bishkek. «As for the patients who are being treated in the capital, one of them is in an extremely grave condition, and three are in a serious condition,» she said.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.