Situation at border: Quiet night, no shots registered

As of 9.00 am, situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border is stable. The press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security informed 24.kg news agency.

No incidents or shootings were reportedly registered over the past night.

«Situation in Kok-Tash, Samarkandek, Arka-1, Arka-2 and Borborduk villages has stabilized. The Osh — Isfana road on Zhaka-Oruk section, as well as the road in Tort-Kocho area, have been cleared and opened. Border guards patrol the state border lines,» the Border Service said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
