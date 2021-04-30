Situation at border: 10 servicemen of Interior Ministry injured

There are 10 employees of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan among the servicemen injured in the conflict on the border, seven of whom are soldiers of Sher special forces. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

These are two lieutenants, one of whom is in intensive care unit with multiple bullet wounds, seven sergeants and a corporal. Nine of them have bullet wounds, one has shrapnel wounds. All of them were hospitalized on April 29 to the Batken Regional Hospital.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed this information. The ministry noted that all victims receive the necessary medical assistance.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.