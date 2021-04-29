22:37
COVID-19: Temporary ban on Friday prayers in mosques imposed in Bishkek

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) suspended Friday prayers in mosques of Bishkek city. The muftiyat reported.

This is due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus, increase in the number of infected people and exacerbation of the situation with COVID-19 in the capital.

«According to the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Social Development and the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Friday prayers in mosques are suspended in Bishkek. The restrictions will be in effect from April 30 until the epidemiological situation in the city stabilizes,» the SDMK said.

The SDMK urges Kyrgyzstanis to take precautions and not to visit crowded places to preserve health and safety of life.

The muftiyat also informed that all daawats and iftars were also suspended in mosques.
