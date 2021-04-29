19:35
Border incident: President meets with government members

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with members of the Government on situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border. Press service of the head of state reported.

He heard the information of the heads of military and security services and involved state bodies of the country.

Following the meeting, it was decided to form a working group headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister Artem Novikov to settle and study the current situation.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been tasked with continuing work on a peaceful settlement of the situation through diplomatic channels,» the statement says.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, eight victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
