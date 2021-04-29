SCNS reports about shootout between military units on border

The Tajik side deliberately provoked a conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border and continues to aggravate the situation. Press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The situation worsened in Golovnoy area of ​ Batken region on April 29. A shootout began between the military units of the both sides.

According to preliminary data, the Tajik side is placing mortar crews.

«In order to ensure safety of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as to prevent offenses in the border areas and escalation of the situation, the border units deployed in Batken region were put on full combat alert,» the statement says.

At the same time, checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border from the Kyrgyz side are functioning as usual.

The border guards, together with the interacting authorities and representatives of local authorities, take the necessary measures to resolve the situation.

The Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic calls on its Tajik colleagues to make every effort to de-escalate the situation on this section of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, eight victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.