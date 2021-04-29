Border incident: Tajikistan starts massive shelling

Tajikistan began a massive shelling using mortars and machine guns at Golovnoy water intake located in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Press service of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, the Republic of Tajikistan opened the massive fire today at 14.00.

The First Deputy Chairman, Director of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Ularbek Sharsheev is at the scene.

«He coordinates the situation and takes measures to bring the armed border conflict provoked by the Tajik border guards under control,» the press service said.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, eight victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.