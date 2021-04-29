19:34
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Tajikistan: Kyrgyzstan is trying to illegally seize Golovnoy distribution point

«Incident at the site of water distribution point occurred in light of violation by the Kyrgyz side of previously reached bilateral agreements with Tajikistan, where the neighboring country is attempting to illegally seize Golovnoy water distribution point,» the press center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan said in a statement.

In addition, the Tajik side reports that Kyrgyz servicemen opened fire at servicemen of the Tajik Border Troops on April 29 at 13.05 at Golovnoy water distribution point located in the upper reaches of Isfara river near Khojai Alo village in Chorkuh jamoat (Isfara).

«According to the maps of 1924-1927, as well as 1989, this object is wholly owned by the Republic of Tajikistan and since 1968 has been used for irrigation and supply of water to the border regions of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan,» Tajikistan is sure.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, eight victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192140/
views: 137
Print
Related
Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hospitalized
Border incident: President meets with government members
SCNS reports about shootout between military units on border
Border incident: Tajikistan starts massive shelling
Border incident: Rally in support of Batken residents held in Bishkek
Border incident: Plenipotentiary Representative about negotiations
Tajikistan reclaims water resources of Kyrgyzstan
Border incident: State of emergency declared in 3 rural municipalities
Border incident: Two criminal cases initiated over riots
Border incident: Four victims seek medical help
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
19:30
Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hospitalized Border incident: Seven people with gunshot wounds hosp...
19:22
Border incident: President meets with government members
19:14
SCNS reports about shootout between military units on border
19:07
Border incident: Tajikistan starts massive shelling
18:49
Two more Bishkek schools switch to online education