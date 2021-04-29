Government allocates other 600 mln soms for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine

Other 600 million soms were allocated for purchase of COVID-19 vaccine. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these funds will be used to purchase Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He reminded that a contract for 1 million doses has been drawn up. Two components of the vaccine cost about $20.

«Earlier, 214 million soms were allocated, then 20 million and now — 600 million. We are looking for and will find money to save people from COVID-19. To date, more than 18,000-19,000 people have already been vaccinated. There are queues of people wishing to get vaccinated. I open mobile brigades,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told.

He added that Kyrgyzstan would receive more than 400,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in early May. «I signed the documents, the Prime Minister also signed them yesterday,» the minister said.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign started in Kyrgyzstan on March 29. The available vaccine will only be enough for 85,000 people, including 75,000 people can get the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, 10,000 — the Russian Sputnik V.