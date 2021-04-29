Border incident: Resident of Kok-Tash village suffers gunshot wound

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

Fire was reportedly opened this morning at about 5.45 am from Tajikistan towards a military unit located in Kok-Tash village.

«As a result, the 30-year-old local resident was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye. In addition, people started throwing stones at passing cars from Maisky village, located along Osh — Isfana road,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The region’s police were put on combat alert.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.