11:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.13
English

Border incident: Resident of Kok-Tash village suffers gunshot wound

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

Fire was reportedly opened this morning at about 5.45 am from Tajikistan towards a military unit located in Kok-Tash village.

«As a result, the 30-year-old local resident was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the eye. In addition, people started throwing stones at passing cars from Maisky village, located along Osh — Isfana road,» the Department of Internal Affairs reported.

The region’s police were put on combat alert.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/192015/
views: 114
Print
Related
Border incident in Batken: Tajik side uses weapons
Border incident in Batken: Three Kyrgyzstanis injured during conflict
Border incident caused by refusal of head of Isfara to remove cameras
Incident occurs at Kyrgyzstan – Tajikistan border
Member of international drug gang from Tajikistan arrested in Kyrgyzstan
MFA of Tajikistan hands note of protest to Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
Extradition of Kyrgyzstani to Tajikistan: Foreign Minister meets with activists
Abduction of Kyrgyzstanis: MFA hands note to Ambassador of Tajikistan
Work at Golovnoy water intake in Batken suspended, negotiations underway
Emomali Rahmon: Exchange of Vorukh has never been discussed
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
29 April, Thursday
11:36
Kyrgyzstan develops online registration system for COVID-19 vaccination Kyrgyzstan develops online registration system for COVI...
11:13
Border incident: Resident of Kok-Tash village suffers gunshot wound
10:55
ADB: Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth to reach 3.5 percent in 2021
10:42
Kyrgyzstan determines operator of system for tracking goods transportation
10:27
Border incident in Batken: Tajik side uses weapons