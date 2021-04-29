Border incident in Batken: Tajik side uses weapons

Tajik side used weapons today at about four in the morning in the center of Kok-Tash village. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the situation is aggravating. This time the clash is taking place in the center of Kok-Tash village.

«Shots were heard in front of the school in the morning. There were police officers of Kyrgyzstan and the military from Tajikistan. Our law enforcement officers are at the scene, but they have not used weapons so far. Residents gathered on both sides in the morning. Tajiks in civilian clothes shoot at cars passing along Osh — Isfana road,» residents of Batken region told.