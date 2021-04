Local residents gathered at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan and started throwing stones at each other. Residents of Kok-Tash village told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, about 30-40 people gathered from each side.

«Tajikistan tried to install a video surveillance camera on an electric pole next to Golovnoy water distributor. People gathered at the border. They are throwing stones at each other. We have one victim,» villagers told yesterday.