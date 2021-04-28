19:09
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan and EBRD Regional Director discuss cooperation

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov and the Regional Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for Central Asia Neil McKain discussed issues of bilateral cooperation. Press service of the Government reported.

The Prime Minister thanked the EBRD for the support provided to the country aimed at the social and economic development of the republic, and noted the importance of each project under implementation.

«We value the support you provide to domestic entrepreneurs. But this is not the limit for our cooperation. By joint efforts, we can integrate your capabilities and the programs of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan aimed at stabilizing the economic situation,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

Neil McKain, in turn, told about the activities and priorities of the bank, including assistance in implementation of reforms.

The parties discussed implementation of projects in the field of transport and road infrastructure, rehabilitation of water supply and irrigation systems in a number of cities.
