Foreign agents law: EBRD comments on appeal from NGOs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) commented on a letter posted on the website of the Coalition for Human Rights in Development regarding the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to «foreign agent» law in the Russian legislation) officially known as the Draft Law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Non-Commercial Organizations».

As noted, EBRD has read its contents carefully and takes the concerns raised very seriously.

«We have been following the discussions in the Kyrgyz parliament and society about the draft so-called

«foreign representatives» law. We have noted the concerns raised by UN Special Rapporteurs and other

authoritative international bodies about its compatibility with the Kyrgyz Republic’s international

human rights obligations and the potentially chilling effect it could have on the operations of CSOs,» the bank’s statement reads.

The EBRD puts great value on a flourishing civil society in the Kyrgyz Republic. EBRD

As the bank says in the statement, its engagement with CSOs helps it understand the political, social and economic context for and impact of its operations. Feedback from CSOs on bank’s projects is vital for the assessment of their impact on the ground and helps to improve the way its work going forward.

EBRD also recalled the recent visit of its Vice President Mark Bowman to Bishkek where he met CSO representatives. He listened carefully to the concerns they raised about the «foreign representatives» law and has reported back to senior management and staff.

«We are currently working on a new Country Strategy for the Kyrgyz Republic. There will be a formal process of consultation with CSOs on the bank’s priorities going forward and on its Political Assessment of the

country’s commitment to and application of our Article 1 principles. We look forward to getting their

input. We will continue to follow developments in the Kyrgyz Republic around the «foreign representatives» law, other draft legislation and the treatment of CSOs in practice,» the statement says.

As noted, EBRD awaits the final version of the «foreign representatives» law and an assessment of the potential impact of its provisions. Of course, much will also depend on how they are interpreted and implemented.

«The EBRD Office in Bishkek, our Political Counsellor and Civil Society Engagement will ensure our

Board, senior management and staff are kept fully up-to-date with developments. We will continue to

make clear to the Kyrgyz authorities the importance we attach to our engagement with CSOs for the

success of our operations in the country. We will raise concerns about the legal and operational

environment for CSOs as necessary,» Olena Koval, head of EBRD Civil Society Engagement and Private Sector Partnerships Team said in the statement.

As it was reported earlier, in the joint letter a group of 15 organizations, including Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, appealed to four international finance institutions (IFIs) to express serious concerns about the «foreign representatives» bill.

In the letter the organizations urge IFIs to take concrete actions and jointly call on the Kyrgyz authorities to:

Immediately withdraw the draft law on «foreign representatives», as well as the draft law on mass media, making it clear that these initiatives are contrary to the principles and objectives of the development assistance programmes of IFIs in the country and that their adoption could result in the reconsideration of these programmes.

Take concrete and effective measures to ensure that space for civil society and independent media remains open in the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the recommendations of international human rights bodies.

Agree to the creation of a platform that includes, among others, members of independent civil society, for promoting cooperation to solve socially impactful problems in the country.

As the letter says, if adopted, the law will pose a serious threat to the success of development activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Оn February 22, deputies adopted amendments to the Law on NGOs in the second reading, which will introduce the concept of a «foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in the Russian legislation). 64 parliament deputies supported it, 5 voted against.