Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan to cooperate in vocational education sphere

Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan will develop a program of cooperation in the field of vocational education. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Gulnara-Klara Samat met with the Minister of Education of Tatarstan Ilsur Khadiullin.

The parties are interested in deepening cooperation in the field of education and science, enhancing contacts between educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan.

The Kyrgyz side is also interested in studying the successful experience of Tatarstan in reformatting the secondary vocational education system. They exchanged views on development of cooperation program in the field of vocational education.

Tatarstan considers opening of a branch of secondary vocational educational institution at the premises of one of the colleges in Kyrgyzstan.