17:06
USD 84.80
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.13
English

Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles

The first march of electric vehicles and electric bikes will take place in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The event will take place tomorrow, on April 28. It will start at 10.00 on the northern side of Adinai Health Park. The column will move along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue up to Masaliev Street, then to the intersection of Tokombayev and Nurkamal Zhetikashkaeva Streets, and will return to the park through Toktonaliev Street.

For the safety of city residents, the drivers will be accompanied by five cars of the Patrol Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek and two ambulances. The roadway will be partially limited for traffic along the route, it will be opened immediately after passage of vehicles.

The City Hall noted that the march would be held with the support of Ecobike.

«The City Hall continues its comprehensive work on protection of environment and combatting smog, and one of its directions is introduction of eco-friendly and alternative types of vehicles into the urban transport system. According to research, motor transport is the most intensive source of environmental pollution,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/191734/
views: 87
Print
Related
Peaceful march for women's rights held in Bishkek
Court bans rallies in Bishkek until April 22
March for women's rights to be traditionally held in Bishkek on March 8
Ninth peaceful march for legality held in Bishkek today
March against violence and rally against rallies held in Bishkek
Peaceful march for Constitution to take place in Bishkek
EAEU states propose to extend customs privileges on import of electric vehicles
#REaction peaceful march participants come to Ala-Too Square
#REaction 3.0: March participants move to parliament building
March for freedom of speech #REaction 3.0 begins in Bishkek
Popular
AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing AUCA President charged with illegal drug manufacturing
Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek
Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Dinara Ruslan appointed Advisor to Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies Air Kyrgyzstan fails to withstand competition with Russian and Turkish companies
27 April, Tuesday
16:28
Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles
16:12
Aconite poisoning: Three out of four victims discharged from hospitals
15:58
Customs Service to introduce Sanarip Tamga system at all checkpoints
15:45
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 147.8 million people globally
15:28
Possible increase in tariffs to make additional contribution to inflation