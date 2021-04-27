Bishkek to host first march of electric vehicles

The first march of electric vehicles and electric bikes will take place in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The event will take place tomorrow, on April 28. It will start at 10.00 on the northern side of Adinai Health Park. The column will move along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue up to Masaliev Street, then to the intersection of Tokombayev and Nurkamal Zhetikashkaeva Streets, and will return to the park through Toktonaliev Street.

For the safety of city residents, the drivers will be accompanied by five cars of the Patrol Police Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek and two ambulances. The roadway will be partially limited for traffic along the route, it will be opened immediately after passage of vehicles.

The City Hall noted that the march would be held with the support of Ecobike.

«The City Hall continues its comprehensive work on protection of environment and combatting smog, and one of its directions is introduction of eco-friendly and alternative types of vehicles into the urban transport system. According to research, motor transport is the most intensive source of environmental pollution,» the statement says.